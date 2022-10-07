Tributes to Frank Dunne for ‘huge contribution to housing’ over half a century

Frank Dunne with Apex colleagues marking his retirement at the Apex AGM.

Colleagues bade a final farewell to their much-respected fellow at Apex’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the end of September.

Mr. Dunne joined the Derry Housing Association as a Board member in March 1969 and during the last 50 years, has ‘made a huge contribution to housing across Northern Ireland and County Donegal’, said Apex.

Peter Caldwell, Chair of Apex, commented: “Frank has been a true servant of Apex and the wider housing family over many years.

"His remarkable contribution over the last five decades has been pivotal in supporting Apex to become one of the largest housing associations in Northern Ireland, impacting positively on the lives of so many.”