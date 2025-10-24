Tributes to ‘gentle and compassionate’ Charlie O’Donnell, a ‘pillar of the Creggan community’

Tributes have been paid to Charlie O’Donnell who has been fondly remembered as a ‘gentle and compassionate soul’ and a ‘pillar of the Creggan community’.

Over decades as a Primary school teacher and Principal, Mr. O’Donnell educated generations in the Creggan Estate.

He sadly passed away at Altnagelvin on Thursday.

Mr. O’Donnell served as Principal of Holy Child Primary School from the 1990s.

Mrs. Pat Concannon led tributes on behalf of the school community, stating: “Charlie was a pillar of the Creggan community for many years, first as a teacher in St. John’s Primary School and later as Principal of Holy Child Primary School, where he served with dedication and kindness until his retirement.

“Charlie was deeply respected and fondly thought of by pupils, staff, and families alike. He will always hold a special place in the heart of our school community. A gentle and compassionate soul, he was unwavering in his support for our school and the children of Creggan.”

Geraldine O’Connor, Principal at St. John’s Primary School, where Charlie taught for years, said: “Mr. O'Donnell was a valued member of our school community, and his dedication to education left a lasting impact on many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Charlie also served the community as chairperson of the Old Library Trust Health Living Centre next door to the Holy Child on Central Drive.

“The Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and everyone associated with the Old Library Trust and indeed this community are deeply, deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved chairperson Charlie O Donnell.

“Charlie’s unwavering loyalty, kindness and dedication to the Old Library Trust and this community has touched countless lives. His commitment, warmth and personality will be profoundly missed but his legacy will continue to inspire us all,” the OLT said.

Mr. O’Donnell is mourned by his wife Sylvia, children David and Peter, and wider family circle.

His funeral arrangements have yet to be arranged.

Mrs. Concannon stated: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sylvia, his sons David and Peter, his daughters-in-law Denise and Rochelle and his grandchildren Aaron and Emma at this very difficult time.”