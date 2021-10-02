Tributes to gentleman Jim Clifford after former Derry Councillor passes away

2015: Derry City Councillor Jim Clifford reading some wellwisher cards at his Creggan home as he retired. DER1315MC057

Many have spoken of Jim’s devotion to the community in Creggan where he lived, his love for his family, his city and the local football club Derry City FC.

Jim Clifford retired in 2015 after 27 years of service on the local Council.

Social Democratic and Labour Party Leader Colum Eastwood MP spoke of Mr Clifford’s immense contribution to the Creggan community, to the people of Derry, the SDLP and the local Council.

2011: Pictured at the Old Library Trust, Creggan, Annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner, are front from left, Patricia McDaid, Margaret Nixon and Councillor Jim Clifford. Back from left, Jimmy Crumley, Liz McGilloway, John O'Doherty and Marian Crumley. 1812JM19

The Foyle MP said that Jim Clifford made significant sacrifices for peace and local people over a long and proud period as an elected representative.

Colum Eastwood said: “Jimmy Clifford was a grafter. He worked hard everyday for the people of Creggan and Derry, making big sacrifices and always putting the interests of the people he represented before his own. He was part of a generation of community leaders who saw injustice and refused to look the other way.

“He stood with John Hume in some of the most difficult days of our peace process, even when doing so meant he became a target for intimidation, threats and violence. There’s nothing that would have stopped him.

“My thoughts and prayers, and those of SDLP members in Derry, are with Jimmy’s family and wide circle of friends at this difficult time. I hope they find comfort in the immense good that he did throughout his life and the many people he helped.”

2021- Jim Clifford pictured during an SDLP delegation to discuss vandalism at Sean Dolans. 0607JM26

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Graham Warke also paid tribute, stating: “Sad news about the passing of former Councillor Jim Clifford. A dedicated public servant and family man - Jim loved his city & all the people he represented. He was a real character who was widely respected. Sincere condolences to his family and friends on their loss.”

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said he was heartbroken to hear that Jim Clifford has passed away. ❤️

“My mentor and my mucker, Jimmy served the people of Derry and especially of Creggan for many years.

“His devotion to public service was matched only by his devotion to his family. He has been heartbroken since the passing of his beloved Patsy but I know how much he loved his daughters and how proud he was of them and his grandchildren... And how spoiled he was by them!

2007 - SDLP Councillor Jim Clifford on right with SF Councillor Kevin Campbell, Sean McMonagle, Neighbourhood Management team, Philip Meenan, NIHE, and James McIvor, Derry City Council.. (2407C11)

“I will greatly miss ringing him up and winding him up (mostly about football!) or him ringing me up telling me what I should be doing. He was a real warrior and was still out pounding the streets for SDLP into his 80s - no matter how hard we tried to get him to rest up.

“I am honoured that he recently nominated me to be an SDLP candidate in next year’s Assembly election.I will always strive to do what he always did - put people first.

Rest in peace, partner.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has also expressed condolences at the death of former SDLP Councillor, Jim Clifford.

Patricia Logue said: “I share the sadness of the local community tonight following the passing of veteran local representative, Jim Clifford.

“I spent many years on Derry City Council with Jim working on behalf of people across the city. He was a tireless worker.