Mr McAteer died suddenly on Monday of this week, March 20.

A graduate of Queen’s University in Belfast back in the late 1980s, father-of-four Mr McAteer was called to the Bar of Northern Ireland in 1990. Within a decade he would be called to Bar of Ireland in 1999 before taking the silk three years ago, which means he became King's Counsel due to his outstanding ability.

He was also chairman of the Northern Bar’s Professional Conduct Committee.

The late Ivor McAteer.

In a statement on its website, the Bar of Northern Ireland stated that it was “in mourning at the sudden passing of esteemed colleague Ivor McAteer KC, who worked as a Barrister from 1990 and took silk in 2020”.

Moira Smyth KC, Chair of the Bar Council, paid tribute to Ivor McAteer on behalf of the profession in this jurisdiction.

Moira Smyth KC said: “The shock of Ivor’s passing has deeply affected the Bar where he was a well-known, highly respected and extremely popular colleague.

"There is an acutely sombre atmosphere today within the Bar Library with many barristers deeply shocked at this sudden and tragic news. Ivor was a friend to many in the profession and was universally recognised as a very able, kind and supportive colleague.

“On behalf of the Bar Council we offer our deepest condolences to Ivor’s family and many friends. We offer them our steadfast support in the very difficult days ahead and will aim to help them in any way we can.”

Others who knew Mr McAteer, including fellow professionals, colleagues, law bodies and esteemed law firms have also paid tribute.

Mulholland Law, in a post on its social media profile stated: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Derry barrister, Ivor McAteer.

“Ivor was a well respected Senior Counsel and the Chairman of the Northern Bar’s Professional Conduct Committee before his untimely passing.

“Go Raibh Suaimhneas Síoraí Air.”

Others simply described him as a ‘gentleman’.

