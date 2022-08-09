Tributes to Martin Duffy after tragic death in Greece

The late Martin Duffy.

The Lifford-native, who was in his 50s, taught at the North West Regional College in Derry for 30 years. He was also keenly involved in the local football scene in Donegal.

The College stated: "The management, staff and students at NWRC are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of our former colleague Mr. Martin Duffy.

"Martin was a well-respected Plumbing Lecturer at Springtown Campus who began working at NWRC in January 1992. We send our sympathies and condolences to Martin’s family and friends."

Mr. Duffy is mourned by his wife, Marie, children Nicky, Jordan and Jade, and a wide group of family and firends.

Simon Coveney's office is understood to be liaising with the family.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” a spokesperson stated.

Mr. Duffy was a member of the Ballindrait-based Deele Harps F.C. and was well-known in local footballing circles.

P.J. Cavanagh , Chairperson of the Donegal Schoolboys/Youth League, said: "It is with deepest condolences to the Duffy family on the sudden death of Marty Duffy our 07 County Manager."

Mr. Cavanagh said Mr. Duffy 'put everything into preparing our players for their tasks ahead' and described him as 'a strong personality who knew what was wanted and got it done'.

"He will be remembered in our prayers and thoughts. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis," he stated.

Lifford-based Drumkeen United F.C. paid its own tribute.

"We are greatly saddened to hear the terrible news of the sad passing of Martin Duffy. Martin was a great football man who was very well known for his work over many years with his beloved Deele Harps.

"He was also one of the Donegal League Executive Committee and was involved in the management of several Donegal Schoolboys Squads over the years including this year at the recent Kennedy and Foyle Cups.

"We don't play Deele Harps very often these days but at one stage we used to play them every season and we came across Martin regularly and always had a good chat with him.

"We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends and to Deele Harps F.C.