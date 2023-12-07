Triple celebrations as Sheltered Living Schemes in Derry celebrate major milestones

Choice Housing marked significant anniversaries for three Sheltered Living Schemes in Derry this week, showcasing the impact the schemes and their tenants have had on the local community.

Valerie Logue (Choice Tenant) and Heather Leslie (Choice Scheme Co-Ordinator) pictured at an event marking the anniversaries for three Sheltered Living Schemes in Derry

Lisnamon Court marked 40 years in the area, whilst Nora Frazer Court and Lisnavar Court both celebrated their 30-year anniversary’s. Tenants from across the three schemes and Choice staff came together to celebrate the milestone.

Lisnamon Court originally opened in 1983 and includes 21 apartments and 4 bungalows which recently underwent kitchen and bathroom refurbishment, giving the properties a more modern feel. Nora Frazer Court, originally named after a former Board Member includes 4 single bedroom bungalows and 6 double bedroom bungalows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opened in 1993 by the then MP Chris Patten, Lisnavar Court includes 34 sheltered apartments, with 23 single bedroom apartments and 11 double bedroom apartments. Lisnavar Court has a thriving social scene with many residents taking part in weekly art classes, line dancing classes, supper clubs, as well as engaging with other housing associations and community groups across the city.

Carol Ervine, Choice Director of Tenant & Client Services said: “Choice Housing sheltered living provision has always strived to strike the right balance between providing safe and secure accommodation whilst facilitating independent living. Getting this balance right is one of the reasons these schemes are sustainable. Tenants see the benefits of living in a secure environment whilst being close to a thriving local area which encourages them to participate and contribute to their community.

“A key element of our strategy as a housing association is to maintain and support our existing housing provision so that they stand the test of time. Upgrades, and refurbishments to all three schemes, along with the commitment of tenants who make them their homes has meant we are able to mark these milestones across these and many other developments.

“Choice is committed to addressing the significant demand for quality affordable housing in Derry and Strabane. As well as maintaining many of our existing developments we are working on a number of projects to bring more quality housing to the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans are in place to deliver much needed quality, affordable homes to the area, including plans to develop approximately 900 homes over the next ten years at Rosses Gate.