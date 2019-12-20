Trocáire appeals for families in warzones

The overseas development agency Trócaire has launched its Christmas Appeal with an urgent call from the charity’s north-west development officer, Roisin O’Hara, for people in County Derry to support innocent families caught up in wars and conflicts around the world.

“Where Trócaire works, millions people have known nothing but war and have lived through constant conflict since they were born,” said Roisin.“Trócaire is working to protect them and keep them safe. We are asking the public to support us and make sure these innocent people aren’t forgotten this Christmas.”

According to Roisin, families fleeing conflict urgently need food, shelter and healthcare this Christmas. “Millions of children around the world have known nothing but conflict in their lives. Their lives are on hold because they are living in war zones,” she said.

Ulster GAA star Oisín McConville travelled to Gaza last week with Trócaire to highlight the Christmas Appeal. The All-Ireland winner said: “I’m not political, but there’s no doubt about it that this is a political situation and you can’t get away from that, even if you just try to look at it from a humanitarian perspective. People need to speak out about it. I only had a basic understanding of the conflict heading over, but it’s obvious that the two million people in Gaza, living in an area around a sixth the size of Co. Derry, are suffering and they need our support.”

Roisin added: “We are grateful and thankful for the support we receive from the people of Co. Derry each year. Their support directly impacts families and communities around the world.”

Trócaire will deliver food, shelter, medicine and protection to innocent people thanks to the donations it receives this Christmas. To find out more visit www.trocaire.org or call 0800 912 1200.