Tuned In Project's Choir gearing up to perform at Derry Mayor's charity busk

The event is organised by Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy, to raise money for her dedicated charity this year First Housing Aid and Support Services.

Phil Conn, manager of Tuned In said: “One thing we love doing is performing in the town for our community so, if we have a platform to be able to do that, we’re up for it. We’re a charity ourselves so it’s an added bonus that we’re able to give back a bit and support the community. Homelessness is something that affects everyone in life; whether it’s ourselves, someone connected to us or someone you walk past in the street. It’s good awareness for our students as well who have potentially never been homeless in their lives. So, it’s good to build their empathy skills and raise their awareness of challenges that other people face in their lives.

"The Collective is a choir made up of staff and students, run by Paddy Nash and Marguerite McIntyre, and they have been practicing away and getting a set together. It’s a longer set than we’re used to but it’s going to be a good challenge for our students to see what their samina’s like for performing for a long time. We’re building up to other gigs we’ll be playing later in the year such as Stendhal, Jazz Festival and things so it’s good to get going.

Tuned In Collective Choir

"It’s a pleasure to take part and support charitable events in the town. We’re buzzing that we’ve been included in the line up which is full of local artists and musicians. It’s a pleasure to be able to put our students on a platform with other artists that they wouldn’t get the opportunity to play with normally. It’s great to be recognised that way.”

Although rain is forecasted for Saturday afternoon, Phil says staff and students won’t let it dampen their spirits.

"Even if we’re freezing cold and soaking,” he said. “It’s a good reminder of how lucky we are we don’t have to sleep out in it.”

Tuned In Choir will be performing at the Guildhall at 2.20pm to 3.20pm on Saturday, March 18.