Two caravans on fire in Ballyarnett area of Derry ; Fire Service currently at the scene

Fire Brigade

The Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed that they received the call at 1.43pm this afternoon (Wednesday).

They have been tasked to the blaze at Racecourse Road, Ballyarnett.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson has confirmed: “Two appliances from Northland Fire Station are in attendance at the incident.

“Firefighters are currently at the scene of two caravans on fire on the Racecourse Road, Ballyarnett.