Two caravans on fire in Ballyarnett area of Derry ; Fire Service currently at the scene
Fire fighters are currently at the scene of a fire involving two caravans in the Ballyarnett area of Derry.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 2:58 pm
The Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed that they received the call at 1.43pm this afternoon (Wednesday).
They have been tasked to the blaze at Racecourse Road, Ballyarnett.
A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson has confirmed: “Two appliances from Northland Fire Station are in attendance at the incident.
“Firefighters are currently at the scene of two caravans on fire on the Racecourse Road, Ballyarnett.
“The incident is currently ongoing and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”