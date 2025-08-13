Two Derry businesses announced as Grow with ALDI finalists

Among this year's 30 finalists in the Grow with ALDI program are two Derry businesses: Healthii Kitchen and Whoosh. Their products will be available for two weeks in all ALDI stores nationwide, starting in September.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family-owned business Healthii Kitchen, which has been in business for 30 years, will see its Protein Energy Balls go on sale in ALDI stores nationwide. Made using wholesome ingredients, ALDI described the item as a tasty, energising snack available in delicious flavours like Lemon Drizzle and Salted Caramel.

Whoosh, founded by Thana Thammavongsa, aims to bring authentic Thai flavour to shelves with her Thai Red Curry Rice Noodles and Thai Tom Yum Rice Noodles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grow with ALDI is now in its eighth year. A spokesperson for ALDI said the program is a leading developmental platform for Irish suppliers and that it provides invaluable industry mentorship and retail guidance, aimed at fostering the growth and sustainability of small to medium-sized Irish businesses.

Whoosh and Healthii Kitchen.

Speaking about the finalists of Grow with ALDI 2025 programme, Rachael O’Connor, ALDI Buying Director, said: “We are delighted to announce this year’s Grow with ALDI finalists. With 30 suppliers and 54 new products set to hit shelves, it is proof that the Irish food and drinks industry continues to thrive. At ALDI, we’re proud to champion emerging producers - offering them a national platform while bringing our customers high-quality Irish-made products. We greatly look forward to welcoming these fantastic new products into stores nationwide - our shoppers are in for a real treat!”

The local produce will be available in ALDI stores from September 11.