Two Derry businessmen travel to USA for CEO Retreat

The aim of the retreat was to support, inform, and challenge the entrepreneurs – a cohort that includes a mix of this year’s 25 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ finalists and alumni – through inspirational talks from international, political, and thought leaders. The entrepreneurs spent the week between Austin, Texas and New York City, where they participated in an agenda of executive coaching and education, as well as sessions with the leaders of some of America’s most successful businesses.

Rob Heron, Managing Partner, EY Northern Ireland said: “This year we celebrate 25 years of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland™ programme in Northern Ireland. Our theme ‘The Changemakers’ was top of mind when we selected the location for our annual CEO retreat, as we knew we wanted to host this key event somewhere that would truly inspire and invigorate our entrepreneurs.

“Austin is recognised as a nexus for technology, start-ups and innovation, so we knew there was no better place to begin the week, and you can’t beat New York City for its energy and enthusiasm, as well as its incredibly diverse and vibrant business-friendly environment. With both cities home to some of the USA’s most celebrated entrepreneurs, it made perfect sense to bring our own entrepreneurs to the birthplace of many of the world’s most impactful and successful business ideas.

Anna Tallent, EY, Jamie O’Rourke of Mainline, Helen Cahill of InvoiceFair, John Harkin of Alchemy Technology Services and Aine Reidy, Assurance Partner at EY Ireland, taken at the EOY CEO Retreat.

“The CEO Retreat is an opportunity for our entrepreneurs to learn from the very best in business, entrepreneurship and academia. Year on year, it helps generate hugely valuable relationships for Northern Ireland’s most prestigious entrepreneurs, and helps to create opportunities that fosters new relationships and helps to unlock the immense opportunities for businesses right across the island of Ireland, and overseas.”

Since its inception, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ community has grown to a tight-knit network of more than 585 alumni who harness each other’s wealth of experience, with three quarters (75%) conducting business with one another. Together, the EOY alumni community generates revenues of €21bn, and employs more than 170,000 people across the island of Ireland.