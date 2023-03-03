Two Derry music schools join forces to raise money for LegenDerry Race for Life
The Mac Cafferty School of Music and the Hickey School of Music combined forces to raise money for Legenderry Relay for Life, Cancer Research by organising a Charity Feis.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
3rd Mar 2023
The Feis was held in the Millennium Forum before Christmas and saw young people from both music schools compete against their peers to win accolades. The feis was judged by former Mac Cafferty pupils Emer Dunne and Bronagh Cullen, who were very impressed with the talent.