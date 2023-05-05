Vanessa Canning and Noelle Boyle who both teach Nail Technology at Strand Road campus, are in the ‘Tutor of the Year’ category which recognizes educators who have gone over and above to support their students.

Noelle who has been a lecturer at NWRC since 2001, previously taught Vanessa when she was a student at the college. Vanessa joined the lecturing team in 2021, and runs her own nail salon Polish Perfect.

Susan Cassidy, Curriculum Manager for Hair and Beauty at NWRC said: “Well done to Vanessa and Noelle, I commend them for their outstanding contribution in training and innovative practice within the nail technology curriculums, supporting and facilitating future nail technology practitioners with the best possible training. Both are inspirational educators.”

Noelle’s nomination was supported by former student Annie Whiteside who said: “I truly believe Noelle deserves acknowledgment for her great work, no matter how tough it gets she remains positive and professional, and I believe I wouldn't have been as successful or confident after this course if it wasn't for her! All I can say to Noelle for this is from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Vanessa’s former tutor Corriena Moffatt who supported her nomination, said she has an “infectious passion for teaching.”

She added: “Throughout my years both teaching and working with Vanessa, I have experienced an individual with resilience and drive like no other! She continually strives to be the best version of herself in her role. Exceptionally gifted at making students feel comfortable and always maintaining a positive atmosphere in the classroom, so much so, that I invite her to give motivational talks to my students about her ‘journey’ from Level 2 Beauty Therapy to Level 5 Hair & Beauty Management.”

Noelle said lecturing at NWRC is a completely ‘student led’ experience.

“I am delighted to have been nominated for this award,” she said. “Vanessa and I work in a wonderful department here at Beauty Therapy and we are absolutely delighted.”

Vanessa said she was ‘buzzing’ with the nomination adding: “I loved being a student at NWRC, progressing to run my own business and now I’m working as a lecturer myself. There are so many career opportunities for our students and we love helping them achieve their ambitions by supporting them as they go on to work in the industry.”

