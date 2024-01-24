Damian McParland, Chair,Arts and Business NI; Cara McCartney,Karen Sullivan, Mags Anderson, Millennium Forum; Liam Hannaway, Arts Council NI; Mary Nagele, CEO, Arts and Business NI

The Millennium Forum Theatre & Conference Centre and Alchemy Technology Services were named ‘Arts Organisation of the Year’ and ‘Business of the Year’ respectively at the event, which recognised the impact that creative business collaborations have had in Northern Ireland over the last year.

The Millennium Forum, one of Ireland’s largest purpose-built theatres, was recognised for its long-term commitment to delivering inventive projects with local businesses, including its recent ‘Centre Stage’ partnership with Aircoach, which engaged the local community as part of the youth musical FAME and supported the development of arts and culture amongst the younger generation.

Alchemy Technology Services claimed the highest recognition in the business category for its commitment to engaging with the arts for the benefit of its community, staff and customers. Each year, the company engages in a creative festival for its employees and regularly partners with local arts providers to enhance talent development and community connections.

Damian McParland, Chair, Arts and Business NI; Erin McFeely and John Harkin, Alchemy Technology Services (Business of the Year) and Mary Nagele, CEO, Arts and Business NI

Other winners at the event included Golden Thread Gallery, Translink, Belfast International Arts Festival, Belfast Harbour and Kabosh Theatre Company, amongst others.

CEO of Arts & Business NI Mary Nagele said: “Year on year, our awards tell the important stories of the incredible partnerships cultivated in the corporate and cultural sectors here.

“Visionary private sector leaders recognise the value that connecting with arts organisations brings in so many ways – from motivating a workforce to addressing skills gaps, from supporting the needs of local communities to attracting staff and customers. Arts organisations also thrive through connecting with the business sector, using their skills and creativity to make great things happen and raise their profile while doing so.

“Every winner at this year’s awards can be proud of the contribution they’ve made, not only to their own organisation and their partner, but also to the cultural and economic fabric of Northern Ireland overall.”