Deirdre Marie with her award for Carer of the Year

The HCCI Carer of the Year award is presented to individuals who exemplify what it means to be a carer. They are a shining example of competency, reliability and kindness. This award seeks to acknowledge and celebrate the dedication of the winning carer and the positive difference they have made to the lives of the vulnerable people in their care.

A panel of independent judges – TV presenter & designer, Brendan Courtney; Professor Mark White, Executive Dean, Faculty of Nursing & Midwifery, RCSI; Katie Sloan, CEO, Leading Age, USA; Janette Dwyer, Assistant National Director, Services for Older People Change and Innovation, HSE and Valerie Cox, journalist and author chose Deirdre Marie and Diane as the winners.

Deirdre Marie and Diane cared for a dementia patient who was very reluctant and uneasy about having carers in his home. When the carers found out their client was an avid Derry City supporter they got in touch with the team Manager and got team jerseys that they could wear when visiting their client. Over time this transformed the relationship between client and carer and meant the dementia client was very happy to see his carers coming into his home.

Award sponsor Dave Brady, Director, Spry Finance with award winner Deirdre Marie Banks, carer with Connected Health in Derry and judge Brendan Courtney.

David Brady, Director, Spry Finance said: “Spry Finance was proud to support the HCCI and I was delighted to present the award to Deirdre Marie and Diane, such deserving winners of Carer of the Year for their exceptional efforts providing invaluable care and making a real impact on those people and families they support.”

Keith Gill, Director of Health Care Insurance, First Ireland said: “We are delighted to support the HCCI Home Care awards. HCCI members and their teams of carers, schedulers, managers, HRs and nurses give so much to their clients and communities. They wholeheartedly deserve this recognition. Congratulations to all nominees and award winners and thank you for all you have done. We wish HCCI members and their teams all the best in the coming months.”

Joseph Musgrave, CEO, HCCI which is the representative body for home care providers and advocates for home care services to be made available to all on a statutory basis, said: “We are very lucky to have people like Deirdre Marie and Diane working in homecare. Their dedication and ingenuity make a real difference to clients and their families. Sincere congratulations on their joint win.”

“I would like to sincerely thank our event sponsor First Ireland whose support made this ceremony possible, as well as Spry Finance, The HR Company, One Touch, Leading Healthcare Professionals Skillnet and RCSI Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery for their sponsorship of individual awards. We are also very grateful to our independent judges for their time and expertise. And thank you to all our members who nominated colleagues for the awards.”