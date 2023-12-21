Two men appear in court in connection with drugs found in van search on Derry bridge

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard claims that a seizure of £50,000 of cocaine on the Foyle Bridge this week could be linked to a £10million seizure of the drug in Jonesboro, County Armagh earlier this month.

The revelation came in the case of two men who were remanded in custody on Thursday in connection with the find in a van on the bridge on Wednesday.

Dominic Leo Peter McGrath (46) from Pomeroy, County Tyrone and Aaron Andrew Drever (43) from Armagh, were both charged with possessing cocaine and possessing the drugs with intent to supply on December 20.

McGrath is further charged with driving while disqualified, with no insurance and failing to give police details of the vehicle's owner.

A police officer connected the accused and opposed bail in the case of McGrath. There was no bail application for Drever, who was remanded to appear on January 18.

Tbe court heard that a van driven by McGrath was stopped at a checkpoint on the Foyle Bridge. The driver was found to be disqualified and a subsequent search uncovered approximately 1 kilo of cocaine.

The officer said that the packaging was similar to that found on the £10million package found in Armagh.

McGrath made a mostly ‘no comment’ interview. Bail was opposed as the defendant had 86 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Paul McCrudden asked was there any DNA connection to the drugs, and the officer said investigations were still ongoing.

The solicitor said his client could be managed by bail conditions.