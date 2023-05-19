Steven Mooney (38) of Forest Park in Derry appeared charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply, possessing cannabis, two counts of possessing criminal property and one charge of transferring criminal property on May 17.

Yin Deng Wu (36) from London is charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing the drugs on May 17 as well as one charge of possessing criminal property.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

Court hammer.

He told the court that police were involved in 'a proactive investigation linked to the INLA'.

The court heard that police observed what they believed to be a drugs hand over by two males.

They stopped Mooney and the officer said he allegedly had 4 kgs of cannabis on him.

Wu was found to have a carrier bag with more than £17,000 in cash, it was alleged.

The officer said that there was video footage of the incident.

The court heard that Mooney was stopped in March driving a car and more than £28,000 was allegedly found in the vehicle.

He told police that the money was 'legitimate' but the officer said police believed it to be criminal proceeds.

The court heard that police seized a mobile phone from a vehicle linked to Mooney and were able to access the phone and claimed there was evidence of drug activity.

The officer said there was a 'serious risk' of re-offending and said he believed this was the work of 'an organised crime gang linked to drug supply for the INLA.'

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin for Mooney asked had there been any allegation put to his client regarding the INLA.

The police officer said he was not saying this man was a member of that organisation, but claimed there were ‘significant links to the INLA. '

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley for Wu said there would be no bail application for his client as there was no suitable address.

He was asked was his client here illegally and was told he was.