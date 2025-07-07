'Two young beautiful lives cut cruelly short' priest tells mourners at funerals of Natalie and Ella McLaughlin

A priest has spoken of how "two young, beautiful lives" were "cruelly cut short" in an "unspeakable tragedy" that has left the relatives of Natalie and Ella McLaughlin and an entire community utterly devastated.

The grey skies overhead matched the sombre mood as hundreds lined the streets of the shuttered Inishowen town centre yesterday, standing in solidarity and in silence as the funeral procession of the beloved mother and daughter made the journey from the family home to the Church of the Sacred Heart for Requiem Mass.

Two matching white coffins, one smaller than the other, were carried side-by-side at the head of the procession, with little Ella’s fellow pupils in their blue uniforms among those forming the guard of honour.

Addressing the crowds gathered as a picture of Natalie and Ella was placed at the front of the altar, Fr. Con McLaughlin said: "Lord, it is difficult to watch those whom we love suffer, and, we don’t want to be nailed to the cross.. well, the cross has been firmly nailed to the family here today, and, on your behalf and on mine, could I offer our deepest sympathy to them on their unspeakable loss."

The people of Carndonagh lined the route ahead of the funeral of Natalie and Ella McLaughlin on Monday. (Derry Journal / Inishowen Independent)

Little Ella, aged six, tragically died at the scene of the collision on the Glentogher Road on Wednesday night. Her mother Natalie, a nurse who worked in a local doctor’s surgery in Carndonagh, passed away the following day. Natalie's other little daughter, aged just 18 months, and her partner were also injured in the collision.

Toys belonging to Ella and her mother’s nurse’s uniform were brought to the altar during the beautiful and deeply personal Requiem Mass, which included music loved by both of them.

Close relatives also paid tribute to both, with one young man stating: “Our Nat, Our Natalie was the best big sister, mum, friend, niece, cousin and daughter. She put everyone before herself, maybe sometimes a little but too much but it was obvious how much of a caring person she really was. When you asked Nat for help, you always knew the Answer ‘Yes.

"As a mother she took care of two beautiful children who were always reminded that they were the most loved in the world. Natalie loved her job, she was an amazing nurse which was no wonder, such a kind, caring, loving, vibrant young woman who would make anyone feel welcome with her smile and her soft spoken nature.”

Schoolchildren and others forming a guard of honour ahead of the funeral procession arriving yesterday.

Another relative described how little Ella “was the light of our lives; the centre of our entire world”.

"So outgoing, and so intelligent, she lived such a full life in a very short space of years. During her most recent holiday to Portugal just two weeks ago she learned how to swim, play tennis and do magic tricks.

"Our perfect, crazy girl with her cheeky little face and sassy attitude, it was easy for Ella to leave a lasting impression on everyone she met. Every emotion with Ella was heightened and so pure.”

In his Homily, Fr. McLaughlin described how the “unspeakable tragedy” was felt throughout the whole community.

Father Con McLaughlin PP. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2323GS – 155

"Setting off with her two young children in their red Opal Corsa, together with Tyrone, would be the journey which was to rob them of their young lives. Ella was killed instantly and her mother, Natalie, who was the driver, was left unresponsive. Despite the gallant efforts of the emergency services, the coastguard helicopter, together with the similarly gallant efforts of the medical staff at Altnagelvin Hospital, only two of the occupants survived."

The priest spoke of how he visited the hospital and with the family and extended family, “stood watching helplessly, the enormity of the tragedy, etched on their faces, said it all”. "The granny showing photographs, on a mobile phone, taken on a recent holiday. The sounds of the medical staff trying desperately to preserve life. The cries and actions of the little child who had two broken legs, brought home to me, the pain and hopelessness of the situation," he said. Fr McLaughlin said the devastation was being felt throughout Inishowen and beyond "because it revives painful memories of all too many similar tragedies that have taken place throughout the region". "For me, personally, the scene revived memories of when I ministered in Buncrana, when, during my time there, there was a series of multiple fatalities in car accidents. How much more will this tragedy revive similar memories? “Two young lives taken, no one has the answer. It is only in time, that the faith in our saviour Jesus, that the family has, will be able to clear the darkness of these terrible days. I believe that we, who are the hands and feet of Christ, will be taken home, when we have fulfilled that role here on earth. "I believe that the Saints, are our intercessors with the Saviour, and I believe that even though, at this stage, the family don’t want to hear the words like 'eternal rest’ etc. They only want their beautiful daughter and granddaughter to be with them again. However, in time, Natalie and Ella will intercede for them and they will be able to celebrate their very short lives."

A photo of Natalie and Ella outside the very same church was held up by the priest as he described how this was "two young, beautiful lives, cruelly cut short by tragedy".

A beautiful rendition of the Irish ballad ‘Grace’ was performed during Communion, after which Fr McLaughlin said: "We are reminded in scripture that God will walk with us, every step of our grieving journey, continually pouring out his comfort and strength to our broken hearts.

"Through Jesus, we are reminded that we do not face this pain alone. He walks with us through our darkest valleys, offering healing for our broken hearts."