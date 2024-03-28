Tyrone boxer Jude Gallagher: Civic reception planned after Paris Olympics selection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sinn Féin Councillor Caroline Devine proposed the reception, “in recognition of what he has achieved”, at a Full Council meeting on Wednesday.

She said there was “so much excitement in Newtownstewart” following the 22-year-old featherweight’s World Qualification Tournament quarter-final win earlier this month.

“Jude’s the first Tyrone boxer in 40 years to go to the Olympics,” Councillor Devine said. “And his coaches are really hopeful he’s going to come home with a medal, so hopefully we will be celebrating again.

Jude Gallagher. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“Jude is hard-working and disciplined as a boxer and he’s also grounded and modest as a young man.”

Sin Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy said, as a member of a boxing family, Jude has been “absolutely fantastic to watch grow”.

She said: “The work he has put into boxing, he has been a fantastic young man and ambassador for the sport.

“I wish him all the best, I am absolutely confident he will come home with a medal, and I’m looking forward to Paris and shouting him on.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Caroline Devine requested a Council reception for Newtownstewart boxer Jude Gallagher, following his qualification for the Paris Olympics (pic; DCSDC)

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said it was a “tremendous achievement for a young man from our neck of the woods”.

“I think we also have to pay tribute to the [Two Castles Boxing] Club, who do tremendous work in Newtownstewart, and Jude’s father John.”

SDLP Councillor Jason Barr added that the entire Council area had been “fantastic in the boxing area for many years”.

He concluded: “As Councillor Duffy rightly said, I have no doubt that Jude will be bringing back an Olympic medal and we can all celebrate that success.”

