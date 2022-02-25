Ukraine Invasion: Derry & Strabane Council back Anti-War Coalition protest

The protest is to show support and to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, to oppose Putin’s invasion and to call for an end to NATO expansion.

In a separate motion councillors also voted to write to the Ukrainian Ambassador in Dublin and the local Consulate of Ukraine to offer its support for any refugees fleeing conflict and wishing to settle on these islands.

Opening up the debate, Mayor Alderman Graham Warke said council’s ‘thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Ukraine.’

Attendees at a previous protest at the Diamond.

DUP Alderman HIlary McClintock said: “I think we are all horrified at what has unfolded in Ukraine. This is an appalling attack, it is unjustified, the Ukrainian state is no threat to Russia, it is only in the twisted mind of Vladimir Putin who seems to be increasingly making decisions on his own that there is any justification for this vile act.”

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly said his thoughts were with the people in Ukraine, adding: “I do feel compelled to point out the hypocrisy and double standards emanating from a lot of people, particularly the governments of Britain and the United States.

“For them to condemn anybody for violating sovereignty has to be treated with scorn and derision. These imperialists have invaded and destroyed countries right up to the present day.”

Calling the recent events in Ukraine as ‘deeply, deeply worrying’, SDLP Councillor Lillian Seenoi-Barr said: “The violation of a sovereign European democracy must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“The Russian government’s military aggression requires immediate and far reaching sanctions from the international community.

“I would ask council to consider how it could best respond to the invasion whether it is by expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people, extending the hand of friendship and support to Ukrainians living locally, being prepared to welcome anyone now needing to flee from the Ukraine or calling on the Executive Office, the British and Irish governments to show firm reserve.

“I think we must take action to send a strong message to the Ukrainian government that we support them and that we stand with them.”

Urging councillors to support the Anti War Coalition protest in the city, PBP Councillor Shaun Harkin said: “This is a threat to all of us and the scenario of a major war in Ukraine that impacts people right across Europe and globally is something we should be discussing.

“I want to commend those in the Anti War Movement here in Ireland, across Europe and in the United States who have been campaigning against war in Ukraine and who are organising protests as we speak.

“We have to call loudly for Putin and the Russian government to step back, to de-escalate, to withdraw their troops and not to escalate tensions and war into something in which thousands if not tens of thousands could die.”

Former Army veteran UUP Alderman Ryan McCready spoke of his experiences in Ukraine.

“I spent almost a year training, supporting, mentoring and working alongside our Ukrainian brothers and sisters in arms from all sectors of the military,” he said. “It was an absolute pleasure and a privilege and now to sit here and discuss the events which are unfolding in front of the whole world to watch almost helplessly because no one is going to react in response to this.

“You can call for a march in response to this, you can call for all the sanctions, we can call for all the financial constraints but there will be very little response from NATO, the European Union, Western allies to support Ukraine realistically to make any difference whatsoever.

“Since the Soviet Union collapsed Russia has moved into the 21st century in terms of warfare. The cyber, the intelligence, the disinformation of propaganda is all a blended sea of military campaigns and the Russians are exceptional at it.

“The Ukrainians, albeit they have had support over the last number of years, are nowhere near ready to fight the Russians but they will do and they will do their best.”

Bringing the debate to a close, Alliance Councillor Phillip McKinney made a proposal which was unanimously supported.

He said: “We all know what has happened in Ukraine and this will lead to a massive exodus of Ukrainians seeking refuge in other parts of Europe.

“We here in Northern Ireland and in the Republic of Ireland opened our doors back in 1939 and 1940 to those fleeing a dictator.

“I ask this council to write to the Ambassador of the Ukraine in Dublin and the local Consulate offering help for those refugees wishing to settle on this island.”

Gillian Anderson