Ulster Museum marks Bloody Sunday atrocity

A jacket worn by 17-year-old Michael Quinn on Bloody Sunday.

Developed in collaboration with Museum of Free Derry, the display features various loaned items owned by members of the Bloody Sunday families, including a jacket worn by 17-year-old Michael Quinn and a Mars bar carried by Michael Kelly, also 17-years-old.

This display is one of a series addressing the events of 1972 which will go on to include Bloody Friday, Lady Mary Peters’ Olympic win and the opening of Ulster Museum to the public.

National Museums NI says it is committed to exploring the north’s history of conflict and its complex legacy.

Through collaboration and partnership, developing its collections, and offering shared spaces for learning and discussion, the museum says it is seeking to further knowledge, promote empathy and encourage mutual understanding.

William Blair, Director of Collections at National Museums NI said: “Although 50 years have passed since the events that unfolded on Bloody Sunday, its legacy, and that of the Troubles era, is still very much felt by all communities today.

“The objects on display represent the impact of a day that shaped our history, and they will resonate powerfully with our visitors.

“This display will be the first in a programme this year to mark the 50 th anniversaries of events that took place during what was a turbulent year in our history, and the worst year of The Troubles in terms of loss of life.

“All will offer the opportunity for visitors to reflect on the past and on our shared future.”

Along with Healing Through Remembering and the Bloody Sunday Trust/Museum of Free Derry, National Museums NI is a founding member of the Conflict and Legacy Interpretive Network – a new initiative that brings museums and heritage organisations together in collaborative practice in order to support the development of conflict and legacy programmes that encourage cooperation, understanding and reconciliation.

Karen Logan, Senior Curator of History at National Museums NI said: “This collaboration with Museum of Free Derry is significant as we mark an anniversary that continues to have an impact on Northern Ireland.

“We also thank the family members for lending their voices so we can better understand that impact and continue to share with our visitors, as part of our The Troubles and Beyond gallery, the many perspectives of this complex time.”

Ulster Museum will also host an online event on February 3 which will see some of the families affected by Bloody Sunday discuss the meaning of the personal artefacts and the importance of marking this 50 th anniversary.

To register to attend the event visit https://www.nmni.com/whats-on/bloody-sunday-50-years-on.