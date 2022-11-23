There is a concert for everyone from Handel’s uplifting sacred oratorio Messiah on Friday, December 9 and family favourite Magic of Christmas on Tuesday, December 20. Handel’s Messiah is a festival favourite of the Christmas season, a tradition dating back to its premiere in 1742. It will be performed by the divine voices of Codetta chamber choir, and guest soloists Aoife Miskelly, Sarah Richmond, Ryan Vaughan Davies and Malachy Frame. The combination of the Orchestra and voices will bring Handel’s masterpiece to life in Christchurch.The Magic of Christmas promises a magical night of Christmas cheer in the Millennium Forum on December 20. Ease into the festive spirit with acclaimed West End soloists Katie Birthill and John Owen-Jones for an enchanting programme of Christmas and movie classics including White Christmas, O Holy Night, All I want for Christmas and more.