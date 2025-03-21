Every day, millions of people across the UK are making a difference by volunteering and each year, outstanding examples of this work are celebrated through the King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

Created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS), the Award has been shining a light on the fantastic work of voluntary groups from all across the UK for many years.

The timing of the award couldn’t have come at a better juncture for the Derry/Londonderry Ulster Project as it celebrated its 35th year in operation and boasts over 2880 teens and leaders that have benefitted many young people from across the city and district.

During Wednesday’s reception, hosted by the Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, the group were given the King’s Award for voluntary Services - the equivalent of an MBE and testimony to the board members and all the volunteers who have given of their time over the last 35 years.

This award follows on the heels of 2018 in the New Year’s Honours List when the Malcolm Hewitt was awarded the MBE for services to community for his work with Ulster Project.

This was followed by his wife Irene being awarded a BEM for Services to the Community in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours List; and now, Ulster Project Derry group being presented with the King’s Award, testimony to the board members and all the volunteers who gave of their time over the last 35 years.

At the reception, volunteers Jenny Gibson and Hollie Reilly spoke on their experiences of volunteering with the Ulster Project and Roslyn McCorkell received the award from the Lord Lieutenant while the Citation was received by Lynsey Hewitt, both board members.

Mayor Seenoi-Barr also made a special presentation to The Very Rev. Canon John Forsythe, Head of the Ulster Project, Northern Ireland Speakers included the Mayor, the Lord Lieutenant Iain Crowe, Sandra Adair, King’s Award for Voluntary Service, and Irene Hewitt, Ulster Project joint chair. Afterwards refreshments were served.

