Ulster University Derry delighted to host MIT AI expert

Ulster University Magee said it was delighted to host Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Paul Cheek for a special event in Derry as part of the two-day AI conference, ‘Crossing the AI Frontier.’

Paul Cheek is known globally as a renowned technologist, entrepreneur, and educator with deep expertise in AI.

The event led by Mr Cheek aimed to bridge the gap between theory and practical, showcasing real-world examples of how emerging technologies have been translated to implement practical business and public sector applications, and accelerated cross-sectoral AI capabilities.

Following the conference, Paul Cheek, said: “It’s been an incredible experience to connect with the next generation of innovators here in Derry, where the energy and ambition to harness AI for real-world impact is palpable.

“Ulster University and its partners are building something truly special – a regional hub where global ideas meet local talent to shape the future of technology and entrepreneurship.”

The session gave access to global AI innovation expertise for students, businesses and public sector leaders operating in the North West, with practical insights into how these tools and models can be implemented.

Moira Doherty, Deputy Secretary, Skills and Education Group, Department for the Economy, said: “Championing innovation across the North West is central to the Economy Minister’s priority of regional balance. It is important that local students, businesses and public sector leaders have access to world-class expertise in AI to drive entrepreneurial growth and create high-value jobs across the North West region.

“This initiative, alongside the expansion of the Magee campus, represents a transformational investment opportunity for Derry – one that promises lasting economic, social, and cultural benefits for the city and beyond.”

Professor Colin Turner, Pro Vice Chancellor & Executive Dean of Faculty of Computing, Engineering & the Built Environment, said: “It was a great privilege to host Paul for a session on inspiring the next generation of AI innovators in the North West. Students as well as business and public sector leaders from across the region have had the rare opportunity to listen and gain first-hand insights from Paul’s expertise as a global entrepreneur and educator at MIT.

“Ulster University is proud to continue to create impact in this space through working in partnership with DfE as well as NI Chamber, Catalyst, Software NI and Londonderry Chamber, to bolster and expand the innovative capabilities of our students and the wider region.”