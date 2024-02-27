News you can trust since 1772

Unexploded World War 2 shell found near road at Magilligan in County Derry

An unexploded World War II shell has been found near a busy road in the Magilligan area of County Derry.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 27th Feb 2024, 14:15 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 14:49 GMT
The confirmation came following the wrapping up of a security operation in the beautiful and popular peninsula near Limavady.

Speaking afterwards on Tuesday afternoon, PSNI Inspector Burns said: “Police attended a report of what is believed to have been the discovery of a historic piece of munition in the Point Road area shortly before 6pm yesterday, Monday February 26.

“A road closure and cordons were in place as officers attended the scene overnight.

The device was found in the Magilligan area of County Derry. (File picture by Brendan McDaid)The device was found in the Magilligan area of County Derry. (File picture by Brendan McDaid)
The device was found in the Magilligan area of County Derry. (File picture by Brendan McDaid)

Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) today, Tuesday, attended the scene, and carried out a controlled explosion on the device, which following examination, was declared to be an unexploded World War II shell.

“The area has now re-opened to motorists and members of the public, with all cordons having been lifted.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during this time.”

