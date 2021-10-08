‘Unforgivable trauma’: Derry man speaks out on Mother and Baby Homes scandal

“But what we all share, good or bad, is the unforgivable trauma our birth mothers were subjected to by those who should have cared for them most, when they needed that care most. Instead, the most vulnerable of the vulnerable were singled out, cast out and stigmatised to live a life of shame for bringing that most beautiful of all God’s creations into the world - a little baby. Nor were they given the chance to love and care for the child they had carried within them for nine months, the baby taken from them shortly after birth, with many never to see that baby again, because they were deemed to be a threat to society, not good enough to be called a mother by society’s so called ‘moral guardians’.”