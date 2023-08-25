Unique 3 bed house for sale in Greencastle near Lough Foyle

This architect designed property, built around 30 years ago, stands on a scenic sloping 1.3 acre roadside plot at Drumaweir, at the upper edge of Greencastle village on the route of the Wild Atlantic Way. The 1450 sq ft house has truly panoramic views over the mouth of Lough Foyle, Benone Strand and the North Antrim Coastline. The unique sloping design at the front ensures that all rooms having front facing views in particular the Living Room & Master Bedroom . The overall property extends to 1.3 acres and the lower part of the ground could have potential as an extra site as there is a separate mains water connection and electricity is nearby.