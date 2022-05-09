Update on Council services for Monday May 9

Council, however, says it anticipates there may be some issues as it attempt to deal with the backlog.

“We would appreciate the continued co-operation and patience of the public,” said a spokesperson.

REFUSE COLLECTION

Pennyburn Recycling Centre has reopened.

Refuse collections across the Council area have resumed as normal from today Monday, May 9. However, the public is advised to be patient and to expect some delays to services.

The public is reminded that it is Black Bin Collection week and only black bins will be lifted – for those of you whose brown bins are normally collected on Black Bin Week, these will be serviced as per schedule from May 9. Brown Bins normally collected with Blue Bin Week will be collected next week as per schedule on May 16.

The public is asked to note that, for health and safety reasons, Council’s refuse collection services is not permitted to lift black bags of waste. The public is urged to take any additional waste to its local recycling centre. Council says it will continue to attempt to do all it can to deal with issues relating to additional waste. For any queries, contact the team at 028 71 374107.

For more info on bin collection services – https://recycling.derrystrabane.com/services/bin-collections/

RECYCLING CENTRES

Recycling centres have reopened to the public from today Monday May 9 and Council is advising the public to expect queues and some delays.

Council is encouraging the public to plan any trips and to visit the recycling centres at off peak times.

A queuing system is in place at a number of the sites and staff are on hand to assist.

The centres are open for extended hours over the summer months and these are available at - https://recycling.derrystrabane.com/recycling-centres/opening-times/

BULKY WASTE SERVICE

Council’s free bulky waste service is operating on a reduced service on the week of Monday May 9 as it works to address the backlog from the strike action. Council says it will not be taking any new bookings this week as it works through the existing bookings in the system.

WASTE ENFORCEMENT SERVICES

The waste enforcement team is operating as normal to respond to fly-tipping.

STREET CLEANSING SERVICES

Street Cleansing services have resumed as normal from today, Monday May 9. As with other services, Council is asking people to be patient as its teams work to reach areas missed during the strike action.

GROUNDS MAINTENANCE SERVICES

Grounds maintenance services have resumed as normal from Monday May 9. However, Council teams will be working to reach areas missed during the strike action period. This may take some time.

PUBLIC PARKS AND PLAY AREAS

Council owned public parks and play areas are open as normal from Monday, May 9.

LEISURE SERVICES

All leisure services and centres are open and operating as normal. Persons with any queries regarding membership are urged to contact the leisure centre directly.

For info on opening hours visit – www.derrystrabane.com/leisure

LISNAGELVIN BOWLING GREEN

Open as normal.

PREHEN BOATHOUSE

Currently closed to facilitate ongoing maintenance work.

COMMUNITY CENTRES

Council run community centres are operating as normal.

PITCH BOOKINGS

Pitches will reopen from Monday May 9. However, the public is asked to allow for some level of delays to get the booking system up and running again and to allow for the pitches to be playable.

BISHOP’S FIELD

This facility is open from Monday May 9. The public is advised there may be some level of delays as Council works to get the booking system up and running again.

CEMETERIES

Council cemeteries remain open as normal. Grounds maintenance teams will be working to carry out works missed during the strike action and this is expected to take some time and will require the public’s patience and co-operation.

REGISTRAR’S OFFICE

The Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages services is operating as normal. To contact the registration department, email – [email protected] For urgent enquiries, telephone 02871 253253 and ask for the Registry Office. To view all the details relating to the changes to services and to access the relevant online forms, visit www.derrystrabane.com/district-registration

COUNCIL OFFICES

The public is advised that the civic offices at Strand Road, Derry, and Derry Road, Strabane, remain open to the public and Council can be contacted directly at 028 71 253253.

MUSEUM AND VISITOR SERVICES

Council’s Museums and Visitor Services at the Guildhall and Tower Museum, Derry and Alley Theatre, Strabane are operating as normal.

COUNCIL MEETINGS