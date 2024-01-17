Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Refuse collection services continues to be affected as result of the snow and icy conditions today.

Council warns of possible disruption due to weather conditions in Derry

Householders are advised to leave out their bins as normal and Council will endeavour to service them when it is safe to do so.

A spokesperson for Council said: “A number of our Cemeteries including the City Cemetery were closed for a period this morning to facilitate funerals and to allow staff to clear pathways for the public. The City Cemetery has reopened while crew continue to work clearing pathways at the Strabane, Ballyoan and Altnagelvin Cemetries. The public are asked to use facilities with extreme caution.

“Leisure centres remain open and operating as normal. All community centres are open. The Top of the Hill Community Centre which was closed earlier due to an electricity outage in the Waterside area of the city, has since reopened.

“The majority of Council recycling centres are open, there were some delays this morning in getting many of the rural facilities open because of the weather conditions. Park recycling centre will remain closed for the day while staff are working to open the Donemana site as soon as its safe to do so. Users of the recycling centres are asked to use the facilities with caution and to co-operate fully with staff.

“Outdoor pitches are being inspected to see if they are suitable to open and users will be notified.

“Council parks, greenways and play areas are open but it is important to note that some of the pathways may be slippy and caution must be taken by users.

“Some of the Council play parks which are locked overnight and experienced some delays reopening due to the weather conditions and we are encouraging the public to be patient and to take care when using these facilities.

“The Council’s Health and Community Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been rescheduled until next week.”