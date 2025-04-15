U.S. twinning request for two Derrys in Ireland and home of Hershey chocolate in Pennsylvania

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council has received a request to twin Derry City with Derry in Pennsylvania, the township of which includes the town of Hershey and its world famous chocolate factory.

At this month’s Business and Culture committee meeting, members were informed that council had received the request from Derry Presbyterian Church Pastor, Reverend Dr Stephen McKinney-Whitaker. Derry Presbyterian Church is located on Derry Road in Hershey.

An Officers’ report noted that Scots-Irish immigrants were the first to travel from County Derry to settle in central Pennsylvania.

“A group established a church and town there and named it Derry,” the report added. “The connections between the two Derry communities were lost and then rekindled when John Hume visited Hershey, formally the municipality of Derry, for a conference about 30 years ago and came across the town.

“When the church in Derry, PA, was celebrating its 275th anniversary a group of 40 travelled to Derry, attending the First Derry Presbyterian during their visit.

“The two Derry communities have developed connections and shared projects via the churches.

“It is hoped that the shared history, friendships and initiatives to date can be extended to culture, tourism, healthcare, education and commerce.”

Informal conversations began in September last year and Mayor, SDLP councillor Lilian Barr, hosted an online meeting in January bringing representatives from both places together to explore the possibilities of twinning both areas.

The Mayor and Chief Executive, John Kelpie, received a request in March from Reverend McKinney-Whittaker, as well as a twining proposal from Reverend Dr David Latimer.

In his proposal letter, Reverend Latimer said that 30 years ago Mr Hume had “shared his excitement with me having found a Presbyterian Church called Derry in Pennsylvania and, close by, a little town called Londonderry”.

“He took delight informing me the people in both places were getting along fine,” he noted. “That conversation ended with him imploring me to open a conversation aimed at bringing the two Derry churches closer together.

“For more than a quarter century First Derry, in the historic city of Derry-Londonderry, and Derry Church in Pennsylvania have been aware of each other and anxious to build bridges of friendship and understanding.

The Rev Dr David Latimer. Photo: George Sweeney.

“Clearly, we have a splendid opportunity to rekindle historic connections between our two cities and peoples.”

