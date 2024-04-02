Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney was speaking after a van was torched and petrol bombs thrown by youths following the conclusion of an Easter Rising commemoration in the Creggan area of the city on Monday.

Derry’s MP, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said the incidents which unfolded in Derry on Monday were “the last thing that our community wants or needs” and warned that young people had been “whipped up” to go on the attack.

Police said that while they had received pre-notification of a commemorative event in the CIty Cemetery, this did not include a parade from Creggan to the cemetery.

Masked youths with petrol bombs in Creggan on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Last week the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee said they had planned a one hour event on Easter Monday and said there was ‘no need for British Crown Forces to be in the area’.

Speaking on Monday night, Chf. Supt. Kearney said: “Police received an 11/1 on Saturday, March 30 in relation only to an event in the City Cemetery in Creggan this afternoon, 1st April. This did not include notification of a parade from Central Drive to the City Cemetery in Creggan this afternoon.“Police engaged with the event organiser and, on the day, issued several warnings from a drone to make participants aware they would be taking part in an un-notified parade on Central Drive. Despite several warnings, participants proceeded along Central Drive and into the City Cemetery.”Chf. Supt. Kearnety said police have seen evidence of petrol bombs being prepared by young people prior to the parade, and said the same youths were also involved in the parade along Central Drive.

"It is our assessment these would have been used to attack police had the opportunity arose. It’s incredibly sad, and really disheartening to see young people, including children, involved in this. Using young people in this way, risking their safety and encouraging them to engage in criminality is reprehensible,” the police chief said, adding:“A local person’s van was set on fire for no reason, just next to a local community hall on Central Drive in Creggan, while a number of petrol bombs were also thrown in the area.”

The fire was later extinguished by the Fire & Rescue Service and those involved in the disturbances had dispersed by early on Monday evening.

Masked men in military style uniforms take part in a republican Easter Commemoration march in Creggan on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Confirming an investigation was now under way, Chf. Supt. Kearney added: “Today’s parade was un-notified and, therefore an investigation, has commenced into what occurred as well as the other incidents which serve only to damage the local community.“Footage obtained from our evidence gathering operation today will be reviewed as part of an investigation into a breach of the Public Processions Act and offences Under the Terrorism Act 2000.”

Colum Eastwood meanwhile said: “The kids being whipped up into throwing petrol bombs at journalists and the police are putting their own lives and futures at risk as well as the safety of others.