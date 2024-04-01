Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The torching of the van followed on from some reports of petrol bombs being thrown towards members of the media. Police said they are investigating those reports.

There was already a security presence in the area linked to an earlier Easter Monday Republican parade which made its way to the City Cemetery for a commemorative event. Last week the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee said they had planned a one hour event on Easter Monday and said there was ‘no need for British Crown Forces to be in the area’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police helicopter was hovering over the region on Monday and according to reports, a drone was emitting a message that the parade was illegal.

Masked youths what appear to be crates of petrol bombs in Creggan on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Youths with their faces covered were seen carrying petrol bombs through the Creggan area on Monday afternoon.

Shortly afterwards, police urged motorists to “avoid Central Drive and the surrounding area in Creggan where there are a number of people with petrol bombs in the area, and a van has been set on fire”.

In relation to the reports of petrol bombs being thrown earlier in the day, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of commentary on social media in relation to petrol bombs being thrown at media in Creggan this afternoon. Footage obtained will be reviewed.