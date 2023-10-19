The late Terry Robson

Mr. Robson, a founding member of the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP), passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday.

He is mourned by his wife Pat Campbell, children Aidan, Damien, Maeliosa, Diarmuid and Orfhlaith, and wider family circle.

The long-standing community and political activist was alongside Séamus Costello, and fellow Derry republican socialists Johnny White, Séamus O'Kane and Tommy McCourt among others, a founder member of the IRSP in 1974.

Terry Robson, on right, as Pauline McClenaghan, editor, launcheed Spirit of '68: Beyond the Barricades at the Void Gallery with, from left, Dermie McClenaghan, Martin McCay, Peter Bunting who wrote the foreword to the book, and Michael Kerrigan.

Mr. Robson was also an academic at the University of Ulster and an author of ‘The State and Community Action’ (2000), which applied the theories of the Italian Marxist intellectual Antonio Gramsci to community development and political activism.