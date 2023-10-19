News you can trust since 1772

Veteran Derry republican socialist Terry Robson passes away

The death has taken place of veteran Derry republican socialist Terry Robson.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 19th Oct 2023, 17:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 17:38 BST
The late Terry RobsonThe late Terry Robson


Mr. Robson, a founding member of the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP), passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday.

He is mourned by his wife Pat Campbell, children Aidan, Damien, Maeliosa, Diarmuid and Orfhlaith, and wider family circle.

The long-standing community and political activist was alongside Séamus Costello, and fellow Derry republican socialists Johnny White, Séamus O'Kane and Tommy McCourt among others, a founder member of the IRSP in 1974.

Terry Robson, on right, as Pauline McClenaghan, editor, launcheed Spirit of '68: Beyond the Barricades at the Void Gallery with, from left, Dermie McClenaghan, Martin McCay, Peter Bunting who wrote the foreword to the book, and Michael Kerrigan.Terry Robson, on right, as Pauline McClenaghan, editor, launcheed Spirit of '68: Beyond the Barricades at the Void Gallery with, from left, Dermie McClenaghan, Martin McCay, Peter Bunting who wrote the foreword to the book, and Michael Kerrigan.

Mr. Robson was also an academic at the University of Ulster and an author of ‘The State and Community Action’ (2000), which applied the theories of the Italian Marxist intellectual Antonio Gramsci to community development and political activism.

His funeral will take place from his home in Glenowen on Saturday, October 21. His Requiem Mass will take place in the Long Tower at 12.30pm followed by interment in the City Cemetery.

