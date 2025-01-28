Veterinary Ireland Distinguished Service Medal presented to Professor with strong Derry and Buncrana connections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Veterinary Ireland Distinguished Service Medal has been presented to Professor Michael Doherty at the Veterinary Ireland AGM & Presidents’ Dinner in the Co Meath.

Professor Doherty is the son of the late Michael Doherty-Hutton, Millbrae, Buncrana and Margaret Doherty (née Grimes, Benvarden Avenue, Derry), and a former student of St. Columb’s College.

The award recognises Professor Doherty’s work in furthering the advancement of the veterinary profession through research, education, leadership and his mentoring of generations of veterinary practitioners at University College Dublin (UCD).

The National Council and members of Veterinary Ireland also wished to specifically recognise Professor Doherty’s role spanning two decades as Editor-in-Chief of the Irish Veterinary Journal (IVJ), his promotion of the profession, and his work in furthering its clinical and scientific advancement in print and online media.

Professor Michael Doherty receives the Veterinary Ireland Distinguished Service Medal from Veterinary Ireland President Jane Pigott.

Professor Doherty is Emeritus Full Professor of Veterinary Clinical Studies and former Dean and Head of the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine.

A Diplomate and former President of the European College of Bovine Health Management, he is the only Diplomate who has been recognised by the European College of Small Ruminant Health Management in the Republic of Ireland.

A former Executive Member of Animal Health Ireland, and Chair of the AHI Technical Working Group on the control of BVD, Michael has been involved in the promotion and development of national herd health programmes in Ireland and in the delivery of UCD’s Graduate Certificate in Dairy Herd Health.

Professor Doherty served as Dean and Head of the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine from 2016 to 2023, during which time, the School successfully navigated accreditation by the American Veterinary Medical Association, the European Association of Establishments for Veterinary Education, the Australasian Veterinary Boards Council, the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons and the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

An educator, researcher, leader, friend, and mentor to all in the School of Veterinary Medicine, Professor Doherty led the School through the unexpected challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, displaying ingenuity, adaptability and acute leadership, empathy and support skills in dealing with this challenging period.

An Irish speaker, Michael also acted as Chair of UCD’s Bord na Gaeilge, overseeing the creation of a new Irish language module in communication skills and the development of strong links with the Scottish Gaelic community in the universities of Glasgow and Edinburgh.