VIDEO: Spectres on the wall as crowds gather for Derry Halloween 2022

Here’s some of the scenes from Derry Halloween at Guildhall Square and Shipquay Street in the city centre on Saturday evening.

By Brendan McDaid
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2022, 8:06am

The torrential rain, which persisted through to the night, didn’t deter thousands from taking part in the celebrations.

It is expected that today, Sunday, thought that we will see much larger crowds out and about as it’s looking like we may get some much drier weather, as the celebrations continue.

Spectres on the wall at Shipquay Street in Derry for Halloween 2022.

Hopefully it stays that way through into Monday night for the parade and fireworks.

Derry