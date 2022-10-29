VIDEO: This is the moment three costumed characters danced in the torrential rain at Derry Halloween
This is the moment three characters decided if you can’t beat it, dance in it!
By Brendan McDaid
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The trio of Halloween revellers didn’t let the torrential downpours get their ‘spirits’ down as they linked arms and danced a merry jig after the crwods in the city centre ran for cover during a particularly heavy shower on Saturday.
The forecast is looking better for the final two days of the Halloween celebrations in Derry and the wider north west on Sunday and Monday. So fingers crossed!
Video: Brendan McDaid, Dery Journal.