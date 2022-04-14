Vigil in Derry for Michael Snee and Aidan Moffit

Rebecca Allen, one of the organisers of the event said: “Everyone is welcome to the vigil and people can bring candles and placards to pay their respects.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our hearts go out to anybody who has been affected by these murders and to Michael and Aidan’s friends and families too.”