Vigil in Derry for Michael Snee and Aidan Moffit
A candle light vigil will be held at the steps of the Guildhall tomorrow (Friday) at 6pm for Michael Snee and Aidan Moffit, who were murdered in Sligo earlier this week.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 6:06 pm
Rebecca Allen, one of the organisers of the event said: “Everyone is welcome to the vigil and people can bring candles and placards to pay their respects.
“Our hearts go out to anybody who has been affected by these murders and to Michael and Aidan’s friends and families too.”
The vigil, which is organised by The Rainbow Project and Alliance for Choice, will take place at 6pm on Friday outside the Guildhall.