Vigil in Derry in memory of Buncrana drowning victims Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda
Spokesperson Davy McAuley said the group was deeply shocked and saddened by the death of the two boys at the weekend.
"The incredible weather over the weekend provided an opportunity for young people who have made their lives here to enjoy the beauty and natural wonders of Buncrana.
"Their tragic deaths have brought a community together and serves as a stark reminder that no matter who we are or where we come from, we are all the same,” said Mr. McAuley.
UAR joined tributes to the community and emergency services for their ‘heroic attempts to rescue the young men’.
"UAR would like to pay tribute to the RNLI crews based in Malin Head for their bravery and brilliance,” said Mr. McAuley.
The vigil is planned for the quayside this evening.
"We ask people to join us at the Famine Statues by Sainsbury's on Monday, May 12 at 6pm to remember the victims of this tragedy.
"We also will reflect on those who have lost their lives in the Foyle and all those who have perished at sea while trying to escape war and famine.
"We will conclude proceedings by placing some flowers into the Foyle as an act of remembrance,” said Mr. McAuley.
Emmanuel Familola, aged 16, and Matt Sibanda, aged 18, sadly died after getting into difficulty in Lough Swilly on Saturday.