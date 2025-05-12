Vigil in Derry in memory of Buncrana drowning victims Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda

A short vigil is to be held in Derry in memory of Buncrana drowning victims Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The commemoration has been organised by United Against Racism Derry.

Spokesperson Davy McAuley said the group was deeply shocked and saddened by the death of the two boys at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The incredible weather over the weekend provided an opportunity for young people who have made their lives here to enjoy the beauty and natural wonders of Buncrana.

Emmanuel Familola on left Matt Sibanda on right.

"Their tragic deaths have brought a community together and serves as a stark reminder that no matter who we are or where we come from, we are all the same,” said Mr. McAuley.

UAR joined tributes to the community and emergency services for their ‘heroic attempts to rescue the young men’.

"UAR would like to pay tribute to the RNLI crews based in Malin Head for their bravery and brilliance,” said Mr. McAuley.

The vigil is planned for the quayside this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We ask people to join us at the Famine Statues by Sainsbury's on Monday, May 12 at 6pm to remember the victims of this tragedy.

"We also will reflect on those who have lost their lives in the Foyle and all those who have perished at sea while trying to escape war and famine.

"We will conclude proceedings by placing some flowers into the Foyle as an act of remembrance,” said Mr. McAuley.

Emmanuel Familola, aged 16, and Matt Sibanda, aged 18, sadly died after getting into difficulty in Lough Swilly on Saturday.