Visit Derry highlight events and activities this spring and summer

The events highlight some of the best things the city has to offer and Visit Derry are hoping to attract a range of visitors and locals alike to enjoy some of the festivals.

Odhran Dunne, CEO of Visit Derry, said: “The Walled City offers something for everyone. Thrill seekers can now experience an exhilarating cruise along the River Foyle, or zip through the treetops at Oakfire Adventures. You can still do the favourites like walk the iconic city walls on a guided tour, or if you want a contemporary take on the city visit the locations where Derry Girls was filmed.

“In the coming months, there are numerous events and outdoor activities for all the family to enjoy as well as new experiences and lots of ways to keep entertained in our many theatres and museums; it’s a place like no other so get planning now to ensure 2022 is a LegenDerry Spring and Summer.”

Visit Derry

The following festivals will be taking place in the spring and summer in Derry:

* About Us (Creativity Unboxed) – a spectacular, free open-air event that combines live performances and multimedia installations to celebrate the history of the universe from Big Bang to the present day arrives in Derry from March 15 – 21.

* Spring Carnival – returns in all its splendour with a magical programme of dance, folklore, music, and food. On March 17, St. Patrick’s Day the vibrant Carnival Parade will kick off from 3-4pm.

* Walled City Passion - is an exciting new festival and modern re-telling of the Easter story staged along the Walls of Derry and in Guildhall Square. Creating an electrifying event for all the family and told through live streaming and performance, this unique production will run from April 14 - 16.

* Our Place In Space (Creativity Unboxed) – is an out of this world experience centred on an epic-scale model of the solar system designed by artist and children’s author Oliver Jeffers – and created as a 3D sculpture trail stretching 10km. You can walk the trail in Derry from April 22 - May 22.

* City of Derry Jazz Festival - Northern Ireland’s biggest and best jazz festival is back. There will be big-band performances, solo gigs, the National Youth Jazz Orchestra with Brazilian musical legend Hermeto Pascoal, Imelda May, Jumpin Up! And much more from April 28 – May 2.

* O’Neills Foyle Cup – Ireland’s premier youth soccer event will attract hundreds of teams from across the world from July 18 – 23.

* Foyle Maritime Festival - the most highly anticipated event in the North West of Ireland will return from July 20 – 24 alongside the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet. Highlights include the Legenderry Street Food Festival, live music, street animation, marine themed installations, and much more.

* Millennium Forum - Other not-to-be-missed events coming up include Give My Head Peace in March, Derren Brown in April, SIX UK Tour in August and Celtic Women in August.

Visit Derry are promoting the following outdoor activities:

* City of Derry Equestrian offers a guided horse-riding experience and is a fantastic way to connect with nature and enjoy the panoramic views of Derry, Donegal and beyond. Crindle Stables, located on a working farm and stud, offers horse riding lessons and quirky activities for the beginner to the advanced rider.

* Far and Wild – a new Foodie Cycle Tours offer an historic view of the city and features two great culinary experiences, or you can get adventurous and enjoy a paddle boarding experience as you glide under the iconic Peace Bridge.

* Thrill seekers - Oakfire Adventures is a mecca for thrill seekers who love canopy high tree-to-tree crossing, free fall Tarzan swings and riding super-fast very long zips. Limitless Activity Centre offers the chance to pilot a hovercraft and operate a Powerturn Buggy go-karting or Creggan Country Park has land and water-based activities including canoeing, aqua inflatables, raft building and pier jumping.

* Foyle Venture Cruises – blow away the cobwebs with an exciting boat cruise along the iconic river Foyle taking in the beautiful sights of the historic city, its bridges and local wildlife.