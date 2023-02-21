Twenty-two tourism companies from Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland – including City Hotel Derry and Visit Derry – took part in the workshop, meeting and doing business with the Nordic travel professionals, to encourage them to extend their offering, or to include Northern Ireland for the first time, in their programmes for 2023 and beyond.

The event provided a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and its partners to remind the Nordic travel professionals all about the many great things to see and do around the island of Ireland – including tasting the great food and drink offering, fantastic accommodation options and the sustainable tourism experiences provided on the island.

Emer Mac Diarmada, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for the Nordic Region, said: “We’re delighted that so many key Nordic travel professionals have taken the time to come and meet with our partners from Northern Ireland in Copenhagen this week, to learn all about our superb tourism offering. Our aim is to increase awareness of the island of Ireland among these influential Nordic tour operators and travel agents – and to help our tourism partners secure a greater share of their business.”

Linda Lynch, City Hotel Derry; Tom Christiansen, Expert Reiser; and Emer Mac Diarmada, Tourism Ireland, at Tourism Ireland’s 2023 Nordic trade workshop, which took place in Copenhagen.

In 2019, 256,000 visitors from the Nordic countries were welcomed to the island of Ireland, who spent £102 million during their time in the emerald isle.

Karen Henderson, Visit Derry; Tom Christiansen, Expert Reiser; and Emer Mac Diarmada, Tourism Ireland, at Tourism Ireland’s 2023 Nordic trade workshop, which took place in Copenhagen.

