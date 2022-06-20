Visitor limit to stay as COVID cases rise in Derry and the West

Visitors have also been urged to use lateral flow tests before arriving and to wear masks at all times in the hospitals and other health care facilities.

A spokesperson said yesterday evening: “As the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased both in the community and in our hospitals, the Western Trust will continue with visiting to hospital sites allowing for one visit, for one hour per day per patient from three nominated visitors.

“Exceptions will also continue to apply in some areas and all temporary visiting restrictions will be reviewed again on Monday, July 4.

Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

“Our Maternity Services continue to allow one visit, one hour per day from two nominated adults at the same agreed time, however consideration will be given outside this in exceptional or individual circumstances.

“This will also need to be agreed with midwife in charge.

“The Trust treats the safety of our patients, staff and everyone attending our facilities with the utmost importance and we are therefore emphasising the social responsibility our visitors have by ensuring they please continue with adherence to infection prevention and control measures in our efforts to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 into high risk and vulnerable settings.”

The Trust advised that while testing using Lateral Flow Devices (LFD) is optional it is encouraged as a valuable, additional mitigation to enhance safety.

“We would also ask that visitors please wear a face mask when inside our healthcare facilities, even when in the presence of a patient.