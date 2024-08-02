Vote for Rocky the Derry dog in the Nose of Tralee

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 15:33 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 09:20 BST
Meet Derry’s energetic contender who has been chosen as a finalist in the ‘Nose of Tralee’ competition.

Two-year-old Sprocker Spaniel Rocky is representing Derry in the Nose of Tralee Dog competition, making it all the way to the final, and Rocky is hoping to take home the treat with your help.

You can vote for Rocky here: https://www.petsittersireland.com/nose-2024/

The Derry contestant for Nose of Tralee, Rocky and his owners Samantha and Brian.

Brian, Rocky and Samantha

The Derry contestant for Nose of Tralee, Rocky and his owners Samantha and Brian.

“For a bit of craic initially, now he has made it to the final,” said Samantha. While the couple entered as a bit of fun, Rocky making it to the finals has become a community effort, as people have started messaging Samantha and Brian to show their support. Samantha said: “It has been a positive thing, bringing people together. In work, people say they will be voting for Rocky.”

“We sold him on the craziness, he's a typical spaniel, he steals socks and shoes,” said Samantha.

Rocky’s favourite treats are carrots and peanut butter, especially peanut butter on carrots. Brian said: “He's not very fussy, he will eat anything.”

