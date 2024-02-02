Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Macrea Clarke said: “I would have to say Charlie Nash. I saw him in the Stardust, which was behind the Credit Union in the Bog. I went to see him boxing on my birthday. I was about eight years old, and he was building his way through as a contender for the European Championships at that time.”

Ryan Doherty said: “If I had to choose mine, it would be Nadine Coyle. A wee mural of her would be sweet.”

Breda Keenan said: “I always admired John Hume. When I was growing up, the Troubles were going on, and I agreed with everything he said, and he was very fair in all he tried to do. I would like to see a statue of him somewhere. It would be nice in the Guildhall because everyone could see it.”

Top row l-r: Danny McGilloway, Gerry McKeever and Breda Keenan. Bottom row left to right: Ryan Doherty, Macrae Clarke and Danny McGinley. Photos: George Sweeney.

Danny McGilloway said: “Jobby Crossan would’ve been my idol back in those days. I was very privileged when I was younger as I went to see N.Ireland play Scotland in Windsor Park for the Four Nations tournament . It is reputed to be the best match that George Best ever played for NI, but Jobby Crossan was in the same team that day. You want to see the balls he was playing. He made George Best that day.”

Gerry McKeever said: “It would have to be Phil Coulter. At my age, Phil was something you grew up with, and being a Derry man with the ‘Town I love so Well.’”