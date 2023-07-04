The late Brian Hutton who passed away on December 31 last year.

The Derry-born journalist passed away in December last year.

His family and friends chose the efforts by the Fahan Heritage Group to preserve the 7th-century cross in the graveyard in Fahan as the beneficiary of the walk due to Mr Hutton’s interest in local history and heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than €800 was raised by the walk from St Mura’s cross to the cross on Gollan Hill.

Sean Hutton and Brid Logue.

Mr Hutton’s mother Eileen said Inishowen and the Swilly held a special place in his heart and many happy days were spent there throughout his life.

“To be able to gather as a family along with friends on his birthday was a fitting tribute to him, since he always gave so much to the people who loved him throughout his life. Brian is buried in Fahan, so to be able to help raise money for the heritage group is something he would have been immensely proud to be a part of.”

After beginning his journalism career at the Belfast Telegraph in Derry in 2003, Mr Hutton worked for the paper in Belfast before moving to Dublin where he took up a position with the Press Association (PA) news agency. Working there for more than a decade until 2017, he became deputy news editor and his byline appeared in publications in Ireland, the UK and the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A freelance career based in Dublin and later in Derry and Donegal saw him covering stories and events on both sides of the border, working almost exclusively for the Irish Times over the last five years.

From left to right, Aidan Cosgrove, Paul O'Keeffe and Emer Cosgrove taking part in the walk.

A lover of the sea and a keen swimmer from childhood summers spent on Ludden beach, he was never happier than when swimming in his beloved Lough Swilly.

He returned to the north-west in recent years and moved to Inishowen, drawn by the proximity to the sea.

He passed away suddenly on December 31, 2022, after feeling unwell during a walk along Lough Swilly.

President Michael D Higgins described him as “a fine journalist and known as a brilliant colleague with a reputation for reliability and sensitive nature”.

From left to right, Mary Jo Quick, Emer Cosgrove and Una Collier.

He was laid to rest in St Mura's cemetery in Fahan.

Mairead Hutton, left, and Nuala Sharkey.

Eileen Hutton, mother of Brian Hutton, at the walk in Fahan to mark what would have been the late journalist's 47th birthday .