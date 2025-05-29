Walk on the wild side of Inch Island this June

Nature lovers are invited to find out more about the rich and fascinating ecosystem of Inch Wildfowl Reserve in County Donegal at a special event taking place on Saturday, June 7.

Enjoy a range of outdoor activities led by nature experts and Biodiversity Officers from Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council at Inch Wildfowl Reserve through the ‘Biodiversity without Borders’ Project.

The event is supported by Creative Ireland and led by Donegal County Council as part of a Shared Island programme for Cruinniú na nÓg in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The reserve is situated to the East of Lough Swilly and supports a wide diversity of breeding terns, gulls, waders and duck, and in the winter, swans and geese, making it a popular spot for bird watchers.

Join Aengus Kennedy from Nature North West for a spot of birdwatching or hop along to Frog CIC for a peek at what’s going on under the water, and get spotting wildflowers, trees and bugs with Annie Mullan from Butterlope Farm.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Niamh Kennedy commended the event: "This will be a fantastic outdoor family event, one of 35 events in the County to celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg and we can't wait to get out and explore our fantastic biodiversity!"

Looking ahead to the event, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr said: “We are blessed with so many areas of natural beauty around us and Inch Island is just teeming with fascinating wildlife. This event is an opportunity to find out more about the plants and animals that share our landscape and how we can work to protect them and help them to thrive.

“There is no border when it comes to our shared environment and DCSDC is committed to working with our partners in Donegal to promote biodiversity for the benefit of everyone in our border areas. There will be plenty of fun activities for all the family to enjoy so why not get involved!”

From 12noon – 3pm visitors can take part in a fun biodiversity trail along part of the 8km loop of the island, with a chance to explore and pick up some wild prizes.

And there will be a free goody bag for the first 30 families to register and attend the event. The adventure begins at Farland Car Park and visitors can drop in at any time from 12noon.

Go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wild-day-out-at-inch-for-cruinniu-na-nog-tickets-1376106484539?aff=oddtdtcreator to find out more and to register.