The Markets usually trade on the first Saturday of the month in the Guildhall Square but this Saturday’s market will see the popular attraction come to an end, saving the Council £60,000. A number of traders have come together to start a petition to reverse the decision.

A spokesperson for the traders said: "We are extremely disappointed and shocked at the sudden and late withdrawal of council support for the market. Having only been informed in the last few weeks it came as a huge shock to everyone involved. This market acts as a livelihood for many traders both locally and beyond. The market is growing in popularity with locals, tourists and traders alike and was recently named ‘Local Attraction of the Year 2022’ at a prestigious Europe wide travel event and has truly positioned itself as one of the city’s monthly tourist destinations/events. This market acts as a driver for city centre footfall, provides opportunity for small startup business to find their feet and provides a warm and welcoming environment for the local community. It’s more than just a market.

“Traders met with council officers earlier this week and proposed cutbacks of nearly 75% to the running cost of the market, with council giving no firm indication or commitment. An online petition has now reached over a 1000 signatures in just a few short weeks. A paper petition will also be available at Saturday’s market for those wanting to show support.

People visit the Walled City Market in Guildhall Square. DER2036GS – 017

“This Saturday will unfortunately be the last WCM for the immediate short term until we can come to some form of agreement with the council. It’s sure to be a busy and emotional day for everyone. We would call on as many people as possible to visit the market and help support the traders.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that, in February, as part of the rates process, elected members made the decision to cut the markets programme as one of a number of cost saving and efficiency measures. It was agreed that Council will continue to engage with the Market traders with a view to signposting them to other market trading opportunities.

To read the Council’s report in full visit https://bit.ly/3FnWxG6. To view the WCM Traders petition, visit you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/save-the-derry-londonderry-walled-city-market?share

A view of the Walled City Market in Guildhall Square . DER2036GS – 020