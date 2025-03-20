Walled City Passion returns to Derry with fresh vision for the Easter story

This Easter Walled City Passion returns to Derry with the aim of retelling the Easter Passion Story in a fresh artistic way.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s production aims to explore themes such as transformation, the courage to change, and standing up for what is right.

The production this year intends to delve into subjects like transformation, having the bravery to make a change, and standing up for what is right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for its immersive street theatre the Passion leads audiences on a journey from St Columb’s Cathedral to the Guildhall Square, using the city’s walls as a key part of the storytelling experience. Brought to life in a modern setting, this production hopes to challenge audiences to reflect on the timeless themes of love, faith, and sacrifice.

The Walled City Passion in previous years.

Ahead of the production’s opening, director and writer Jonathan Burgess, said: “The Walled City Passion has always been about engaging with the past and the present, using our city’s rich history to tell a story that still resonates today. For 2025, we’re focusing on the power of change, the bravery it takes to turn your life around and to speak out for what is right. Audiences will witness a reimagining of Jesus’ journey from his arrest to his crucifixion in a way that speaks to a modern audience.”

Archdeacon Robert Miller, the producer on the project, highlighted the local importance of the production, saying: “Each year, the Walled City Passion continues to grow as a key event in the North West’s Easter calendar. This portrayal celebrates our unique heritage and platforms talented local performers. 2025’s performance promises to be an unforgettable experience that blends tradition with contemporary storytelling.”

Organisers of the Walled City Passion said that the event is an unmissable Easter event in Derry, as they hope to draw in an audience from across Ireland, promising a dynamic cast, thought-provoking themes, and a unique setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Walled City Passion will be running from April 17 to April 19. Performances take place at 12:30 and 15:30.

Tickets are priced at £12.00, including development fee, and can be purchased at the Millennium Forum Box Office (02871 264455) or online at www.millenniumforum.co.uk.