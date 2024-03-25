Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Thursday, March 28, to Saturday, March 30, this innovative production presents a fresh interpretation of the Easter narrative, seamlessly blending immersive street theatre with ancient and contemporary storytelling techniques.

Situated against the City Walls, the Walled City Passion rejuvenates the timeless narrative of Jesus within a modern context, exploring themes of love, faith, and sacrifice.

Jonathan Burgess, Director and Author of the Walled City Passion, said: “Each year, we evolve the narrative and meticulously craft a route that enhances the production's atmosphere, and this year is no exception. Performing on the historic walls captivates the audience, offering a transformative and unforgettable experience.”

Producer of the Walled City Passion, Archdeacon Robert Miller, added: “Each year, the Walled City Passion showcases the city's rich talent and creativity, attracting visitors from near and far.

"The production features a brilliant cast of local professionals and offers emerging performers invaluable experience. Their collective talent creates a mesmerising atmosphere that truly brings the Walled City Passion to life.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Patricia Logue, has welcomed the return of the production.

“This fantastic event embodies the vibrant spirit that defines our city, and I, along with many others, eagerly await its return,” she said.

The Walled City Passion will feature two performances each day, taking place at 12pm and 3pm on Thursday 28th, Friday 29th and Saturday 30th March, and commencing at the Church of Ireland Diocesan Office in London Street.