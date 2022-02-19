Walled City United FC builds brick by brick in Derry

The idea behind the club is to create a team for all, with equal opportunities.

Walled City United say they aim to produce an all-inclusive club and to change the narrative of estate-based teams in order to break the mould - and that it welcomes players from all around the city regardless of race, religion or postcode.

The committee members who founded the club are Dillon Adair, Kyle Duncan, Jamie Gillespie, Corey McColgan, Andrew McNeely and Ross Wiley.

The founders of Walled City United, from left to right: Dillon Adair, Jamie Gillespie, Ross Wiley, Corey McColgan, Kyle Duncan & Andrew McNeely

The committee say that “stability” is vital in a club at this level for both players and coaches alike. Corey McColgan, 24, says that the goal was “to make a difference,” to the footballing world here in the city. Corey and a number of the committee members all have certified coaching badges and experience in football institutions.

“There were six of us who started it,” said Corey.

“It was over the first lockdown that allowed us to start. We put a plan together to get a wee team going. As there are six of us, we’ve seen how other teams are run. We’ve seen things that are a bit flawed in clubs. A couple of boys might not want to play for a team because they are not from that area, just because they didn’t feel part of that area.

“We thought to ourselves that there aren’t many teams out there where you can build a team that makes everyone feel welcome.”

Designs by Emma created the clubs badge and crest.

Walled City United was established in June 2020 and play in the North West Junior Two league. The club trains at the CAW 4g pitches in Nelson Drive every Wednesday from 7pm-8.15pm.

The committee aims to break the normalisation of estate based teams which is particularly dominant in grassroots football selection.

In order to raise funds to purchase their first kit, the team ran a sponsorship competition to give businesses in the surrounding area a fair chance to win a sponsorship deal.

A total of 29 local businesses entered a scratch card competition to help Walled City United purchase their first kit. The club is currently sponsored by independent music label Project 22, run by Derry music manager Connor Kincaid.

“The competition raised £400 for our kits and was won by Project 22,” said the committee.

“We will be working alongside Project 22 to help both the club and the business to create a thriving working relationship together.

“We are also sponsored by Skill School who are printed on the sleeve of our home kit. They provided us with training equipment to help us get started.

“Designs by Emma is our third sponsor and has been a huge help to the club by designing the badge and helping with our social media, including designing the match posters for each match.”

The team has already made a difference through charitable work. In 2020 a charity match against Sands United FC was organised. The club raised £115 which was donated to Sands stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

In November 2021 members of the team raised £533.09 for Movember UK by taking part in growing a moustache for the entire month.

“Our first goal was planning to get into the league,” said Corey.

“We just want to be a sustainable club, and an enjoyable club.

“We’ve boys in the team that look forward to Saturdays and we’re creating that environment of bringing boys together who lost the love of football.

“We put together people who have never talked to each other before from different areas and backgrounds.”