War on Gaza: Huge march planned for Derry as Irish politicians urged to boycott Whitehouse on St Patrick's Day
The Derry Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (DIPSC) has organised the march along historic civil rights route of 1968, leaving the train station in the Waterside at 12pm this Saturday, January 13 and finishing at the Guildhall.
Derry Trades Council and numerous community, human rights and sporting clubs as well as various political parties have also confirmed they will be attending the public march.
Speaking ahead of the event, spokesperson Catherine Hutton outlined the aims of the Derry IPSC, saying: "We stand with people all over the world in demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.
“We call for legal proceedings to begin at once against the Netanyahu government for their genocidal actions. The IPSC fully supports the South African-led initiative to hold Israel account at the International Criminal Court. We urge the Irish government to back South Africa and take a stand for humanity.”
Calling on politicians to cancel or boycott any planned trips to the US this year for St Patrick’s Day, Catherine Huttton added: “The complicity of the US administration, led by President Joe Biden, in the Gaza genocide should never be ignored or forgotten.
“We are actively campaigning for all our politicians to boycott the White House this St. Patrick's Day.”
Urging people to attend the rally, Catherine added: “The people of Derry have shown incredible solidarity with Palestine. We call on them to come out in their thousands to support the march. We are asking for people to bring a doll or a white pillow and pillowcase to showcase and represent the 1000s of children who have lost their lives. We welcome attendance from all individuals and groups across the city and beyond.
“We would also like to thank the organisations and groups who have sponsored and endorsed the march.
“Together, we can send a powerful message of solidarity to the Palestinian people and a clear message of resistance to the Israeli oppressors.
“In our thousands, in our millions - we are all Palestinians.”